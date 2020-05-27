Migrant worker hitching to his home in Bengal dies in Raipur

The man had arrived in Raipur in a a truck in the evening and died soon after. (Representative photo/Getty Images)

A 29-year-old migrant worker died in Raipur while travelling to his home state West Bengal from Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Hapijul Rahman was hitchhiking along with others to his home in Bengal’s Howarah district.

Raipur municipal commissioner and acting district collector Saurabh Kumar said a group of migrants had reached Tatiband square on a truck in the evening.

“Rahman was unwell when he reached Tatiband square and died by the time the ambulance reached the spot,” said Kumar.

Two others who were travelling with him were also unwell.

“We have admitted them at isolation centre at Lalpur and treatment is going on. The samples of all the three will be sent for testing for Covid-19,” the collector said.

Police said that the body has been sent for postmortem.

On Tuesday, samples of a 36-year-old migrant labourer, who died in Durg district on May 24 while travelling to his home in West Bengal from Maharashtra, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.