Two migrant workers on way home aboard special bus from Surat killed as vehicle overturns

The bus carrying the migrant workers from Surat had started on Thursday night and was about to enter Ganjam district when the driver lost control at Kalinga Ghati on the borders of Ganjam and Kandhamal district.

Updated: May 02, 2020 23:23 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

In the last 2 days, 325 migrant workers from Gujarat’s Surat town have already arrived in Odisha’s Ganjam district in 7 buses. (Getty Images/iStockphoto photo for representation)

Two migrant worker travelling from Surat to Ganjam district of Odisha in a bus carrying 65 workers died when the vehicle overturned at a hilly road in Kandhamal district on Saturday evening.

Police officials said the bus carrying the migrant workers from Surat had started on Thursday night and was about to enter Ganjam district when the driver lost control at Kalinga Ghati on the borders of Ganjam and Kandhamal district.

Sub divisional police officer Jaykrushna Behera said the driver was over speeding on the hilly road when he lost control of the vehicle and dashed against concrete pillars and iron railing on the hilly road.

“As soon as the bus hit the pillars and iron railing, the driver slammed the brakes. Several people were thrown off leading to the death of one. The firemen and police managed to rescue 64 people,” said Behera.



State transport minister Padmanabha Behera said an inquiry would be done into the accident.

In the last 2 days, 325 migrant workers from Gujarat’s Surat town have already arrived in Odisha’s Ganjam district in 7 buses. Apart from them 70 students taking coaching for engineering and medicine courses in Rajasthan’s Kota town have already arrived in Odisha in a special bus while another 1,000 students are on their way. More than 6 lakh Odia migrant workers are expected to throng Odisha this month either through bus or by special trains arranged by Indian Railways.

To avoid the possibility of migrants spreading the infection around, Odisha plans to keep all migrants returning to villages in institutional quarantine while those in urban areas would be kept in home quarantine for 14 days.

