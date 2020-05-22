Sections
Migrant worker on way home dies in bus in Odisha's Jharsuguda; 40 others injured in accident

Migrant worker on way home dies in bus in Odisha’s Jharsuguda; 40 others injured in accident

Officials said Bhaskar Nahak of Aska in Ganjam was aboard a bus carrying migrant workers when he felt uneasy.

Updated: May 22, 2020 07:38 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Of the 1,105 cases in Odisha, more than 1,000 have been reported in migrant workers who have returned from other states. (Ajay Aggarwal /HT Photo)

A 60-year-old migrant worker, who was returning home to Odisha’s Ganjam district from Gujarat in a bus, died while travelling and 40 others were injured in a separate incident in the state, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said Bhaskar Nahak of Aska in Ganjam was aboard a bus carrying migrant workers when he felt uneasy. His co-passengers found him dead as the bus was nearing Lakhanpur on National Highway-49 in Jharsuguda district late on Wednesday evening.

Officials of the Jharsuguda district administration stopped the bus at Jharsuguda town and sent the body for an autopsy.

In another incident, 40 migrant workers suffered injuries after a bus carrying them overturned on NH-60 near Laxmannath Toll Plaza in Jaleswar area of Balasore district early on Thursday.



The workers were travelling from Kerala to West Bengal’s Kolkata in a bus when the driver lost control over the wheels due to darkness.

Odisha’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) rose to 1,105 with the reporting of 42 new cases. Of the 1,105 cases, more than 1,000 have been reported in migrant workers who have returned from other states.

An 85-year-old man, who had returned from Gujarat’s Surat, died in a quarantine centre in Ganjam district on Thursday taking the death toll to seven.

