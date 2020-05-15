Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Migrant worker steals a cycle to reach UP, leaves behind sorry note for owner

Migrant worker steals a cycle to reach UP, leaves behind sorry note for owner

Since the nationwide lockdown, and with limited means to go home, hundreds of migrant workers have set on foot to reach home.

Updated: May 15, 2020 21:59 IST

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Mohammad Iqbal stole a cycle from Rarah village of Bharatpur district from the house of Sahab Singh. Seen here is the apology note by Iqbal. (HT photo)

A migrant worker stole a bicycle in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur to pedal his way over 250 kilometres to Bareilly, his home, in Uttar Pradesh. However, the migrant left behind an apology note for the cycle owner.

Mohammad Iqbal stole a cycle from Rarah village of Bharatpur district from the house of Sahab Singh late on Monday night. Singh found the letter while sweeping the veranda of his house. HT managed to get a picture of the note.

“Main majdoor hun, majboor bhi. Main aapka gunehgar hu. Aapki cycle lekar ja raha hu. Mujhe maaf kar dena. Mujhe Bareily tak jana he. Mere pass koi sadhan nahi he aur viklang baccha hai (I am your culprit. But, I am a laborer and also helpless. I’m taking your bicycle. Forgive me. I have no other means to reach and I have a specially-abled child. I have to go to Bareilly),” read Iqbal’s handwritten note in Hindi.

Rarah is a gram panchayat which falls on the border between Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.



Since the nationwide lockdown, and with limited means to go home, hundreds of migrant workers have set on foot to reach home.

“The incident reflects the helplessness of the labourers and the failure of the governments. Before imposing the lockdown, the government should have arranged transport facilities for them so that they could have reached their native places. But it didn’t happen. Many labourers are hungry for months. They cannot feed themselves nor their family members,” said Rajeev Gupta, a sociologist.

Gupta added that the owners and the contractors for whom these labourers worked didn’t treat them well.

“They were neither given food nor pending wages. That’s why people are forced to do things which may be legally wrong. Because of the ignorant attitude of the state, it is happening for the first time in the country that people are moving to villages from cities. Generally, people from villages migrate to big towns in search of employment and opportunities,” Gupta said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 15, 2020 19:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
May 15, 2020 18:29 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 15, 2020 20:18 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi: Govt school in south delhi designated isolation centre for CRPF personnel in Capital
May 15, 2020 22:16 IST
India surpasses China tally with 85,000 confirmed coronavirus cases
May 15, 2020 22:10 IST
Govt to amend decades-old EC law to deregulate food items, give farmer marketing choice
May 15, 2020 21:57 IST
Operation Dolphin Nose: NIA arrests key conspirator from Mumbai for leaking vital Navy information
May 15, 2020 21:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.