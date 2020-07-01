Sections
Home / India News / ‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps

‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday applauded India’s sweeping ban on Chinese apps including TikTok, saying New Delhi was ensuring its own security.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 20:41 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh, Washington

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (AP photo)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday applauded India’s sweeping ban on Chinese apps including TikTok, saying New Delhi was ensuring its own security.

“We welcome India’s ban on certain mobile apps” from China, Pompeo told reporters, saying the move would “boost India’s integrity and national security.”

TikTok on Tuesday denied sharing users’ data with the Chinese government, after India banned the wildly popular app as ties with Beijing deteriorate sharply following a deadly border clash.

Blaming each other for the brutal hand-to-hand battle on June 15 as talks make little headway, the Asian giants have been bolstering their border forces as anti-China sentiment grows in India.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, WeChat and Weibo.

The ministry of information technology said the apps “are engaged in activities... prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

The move mirrored growing unease about Chinese tech firms in other countries, in particular regarding telecom giant Huawei.

TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, allows users to upload and share short videos and is spectacularly popular in India -- its 120 million users have made it the app’s top international market.

On Tuesday, the head of TikTok India issued a statement saying the firm has “not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese government”.

“Further if we are requested to in the future we would not do so,” Nikhil Gandhi said, adding that “hundreds of millions of users, artists, story-tellers, educators and performers... (depend) on it for their livelihood.”

It remains unclear, however, how the bans would work, with Indians who have downloaded TikTok on their phones still able to use the app on Tuesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Explosion in e-rickshaw kills driver, damages houses in Bengal town
Jul 01, 2020 20:48 IST
Covid-19 positive 1984 riots convict files for bail, Supreme Court rejects
Jul 01, 2020 20:45 IST
Tiny kitty plants kisses on huge doggo, in return it pets the cat. Watch
Jul 01, 2020 20:37 IST
Here’s how to make sustainable choices while working from home
Jul 01, 2020 20:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.