Sections
Home / India News / Mild-symptom patients can be isolated at home: Govt

Mild-symptom patients can be isolated at home: Govt

Covid-19 patients who are pre-symptomatic or show mild symptoms can be isolated at home as long as they have enough space to avoid contact with other residents, according to a new Union health...

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 00:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Covid-19 patients who are pre-symptomatic or show mild symptoms can be isolated at home as long as they have enough space to avoid contact with other residents, according to a new Union health ministry guidelines issued on Monday.

Whether a person can is fit for home isolation will be decided by the treating doctor and surveillance officer. According to existing guidelines, all positive cases are isolated and treated at a facility.

Once examined by a doctor, a patient is categorised as very mild or mild, moderate or severe, and accordingly admitted to a Covid care centre, a dedicated Covid health center or a dedicated covid hospital respectively.

A Covid care centre, for mild or asymptomatic patients, is not a hospital but a facility created in hotels, hostels, lodges and, in some areas, even make-shift structures.



“Since in about 80% of the cases, symptoms are mild, these people can stay in their own house. However, there are detailed do’s and don’ts that these people would need to follow to be allowed to stay at home, which includes being close to a hospital in case symptoms worsen and they need medical care,” said a senior health ministry official, asking not to be named.

“These people will be constantly be under observation of a district surveillance officer among other things,” the official added.

The caregiver of the patient, and close family contacts, will also have to take the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a prophylactic as per protocol and be strictly under the supervision of a medical officer.

The Aarogya Setu mobile application, which monitors the location of a person, must be installed on the patient’s phone and the device should be kept active at all times.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 IRS officers stripped of their charge for creating panic with tax hike report
Apr 27, 2020 22:35 IST
Delhi review complete, govt allows vets, plumbers, electricians to start work
Apr 28, 2020 00:04 IST
10 Indonesian nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin held
Apr 28, 2020 01:02 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Mumbai Mayor dons nurse’s uniform again, visits Nair Hospital to encourage medical staff
Apr 28, 2020 01:34 IST
Maharashtra cabinet to ask Governor to nominate CM Uddhav Thackeray as MLC at the earliest
Apr 28, 2020 01:31 IST
Every day comes with a new challenge, says DCP enforcing lockdown at Asia’s largest slum
Apr 28, 2020 01:22 IST
In Uttarakhand, priests to offer first prayers at Kedarnath, Badrinath for PM Modi
Apr 28, 2020 01:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.