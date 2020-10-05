Sections
Home / India News / Minister calls rape of minor ‘small’ incident

Minister calls rape of minor ‘small’ incident

Chhattisgarh minister and Congress leader Shiv Kumar Dahariya has termed the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in the state’s Balrampur district as a “small” incident while talking about the Hathras case.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 05:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

After the BJP criticised Dahariya for the comments, the minister said that his remarks were “misconstrued”. (File photo for representation)

After the BJP criticised Dahariya for the comments, the minister said that his remarks were “misconstrued”.

“(Former Chhattisgarh chief minister) Raman Singh is unaware that the big (rape) incident has occurred in Balrampur of UP and not in Balrampur of Chhattisgarh,” he said. “Such a tragic incident occurred in Hathras, but why Raman Singh did not tweet about it?And when any small incident happens in Balrampur in Chhattisgarh, he (Singh) is not doing anything else except criticising the state government,” the urban administration minister told reporters. He was responding to a query on tweets posted by Singh on the rape incident in Balrampur.

However, he later clarified that his remarks were misconstrued and he did not call the Balrampur rape a small incident.

