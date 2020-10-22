Sections
Minister reveals why Maharashtra withdrew consent to CBI, it is about TRP scam

Anil Deshmukh claims there were murmurs on the ground that Centre may intervene to handover the alleged television ratings scam probe to the CBI.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 14:00 IST

By Surendra P Gangan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Anil Deshmukh claimed that it was being feared that the CBI was being used for political purposes. (HT Photo)

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh revealed that the state government suspected a politically motivated move to hand over the TRP scam case to CBI and hence withdrew the general consent given to the central probe agency through an order on Wednesday. Deshmukh added that though the CBI is a professional investigation agency, doubts are being raised over its use for political purposes.

Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued an order withdrawing its general consent for CBI to conduct investigations in the state.

“Section 6 of the Delhi Special Establishments Act empowers the state, making its consent mandatory for handing over any case to the CBI. By an order issued in 1989, Maharashtra had given general consent allowing the central agency to take over any case. We have withdrawn the same by issuing the order yesterday,” Deshmukh said at a press conference in Mumbai.

Deshmukh said the state government suspected the possibility of TRP case’s transfer to the CBI for political reasons.



“There is a growing murmur among the common public about the political use of the premier central agency of late. The Honourable Supreme Court too, had in the past termed CBI a ‘caged parrot’. We have seen how a few sensitive cases registered in Maharashtra were handed over to the central agencies. We anticipated a similar attempt in the TRP scam and hence the order has been issued. Mumbai police is investigating the TRP case very efficiently and has made a few arrests too. After the CBI registered an FIR in the TRP scam in Uttar Pradesh, there was a possibility of our probe being handed over to the Central agency,” he said.

Also Read: Why Maharashtra withdrew consent to CBI for probes in state, Sena responds

Deshmukh pointed out that a few states like Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim, too, have issued such orders making their consent mandatory before handing over any probe to the CBI.

Also Read: Shiv Sena takes potshots at PM Narendra Modi’s address to nation, calls it ‘best in last 7-8 months’

In the recent past, the MVA government in Maharashtra and the BJP government at the Centre were involved in a tussle over investigations in sensitive cases. Immediately after it took over, the MVA planned to set up a special investigation team to probe Bhima Koregaon violence case, which was being probed by the Maharashtra police during the BJP rule in the state. However, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case. Similarly, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case was handed over to the CBI despite opposition by the Maharashtra government.

