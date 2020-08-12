Sections
AYUSH minister tests positive for coronavirus, opts for home isolation

Shripad Naik further advised those who have come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested and take required precautions.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 19:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union minister of state for defence, Shripad Naik, has tested positive for Covid-19, he revealed on Wednesday in a Twitter post, saying he has opted for home isolation.

“I underwent Covid-19 test today and it has turned out asymptomatically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation,” he tweeted.

 

The minister further advised those who have come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested and take required precautions.



Barely two days ago, the minister had launched a booklet and devotional CD ahead of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The minister was also involved in examining flood affected areas in North Goa, a constituency he represents as a Lok Sabha MP.

In June, Naik, who doubles up as AYUSH minister, claimed that yoga practitioners have less chances of getting infected by coronavirus.

He had said yoga boosts immunity and strengthens the respiratory system, which helps build resistance against diseases like Covid-19.

