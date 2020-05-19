Sections
Home / India News / Ministers’ panel to fine-tune outreach strategy

Ministers’ panel to fine-tune outreach strategy

New Delhi: The Centre has formed a panel of ministers to address the problem of fake news and to fine-tune its communication strategy to ensure accurate dissemination of information related to the...

Updated: May 19, 2020 00:09 IST

By Amandeep Shukla,

New Delhi: The Centre has formed a panel of ministers to address the problem of fake news and to fine-tune its communication strategy to ensure accurate dissemination of information related to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials aware of the matter said on Monday. Union information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar will lead the panel that will also include Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Hardeep Singh Puri, Kiren Rijiju, and Babul Supriyo. They will spearhead efforts to spread more awareness about the pandemic.

Officials said the panel was constituted around a week back and has held meetings and discussed important aspects, including the exodus of migrants, left jobless by the Covid-19 lockdown, from big cities to their homes.

“The government is quite clear and focused that the battle against the pandemic cannot be won unless there is clear and accurate communication. The Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] has spearheaded efforts to disseminate information on this unprecedented pandemic. And it is important that this communication should reach every person in his or her own language. Naturally, this requires a lot of aspects to be looked at on a daily and even hourly basis that is if you factor in the menace of fake news. Basically, the purpose of this panel is to spread better awareness,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

The official said that awareness levels related to the Covid-19 lockdown and even the pandemic were reasonably good but there could be specific areas where the communication needs to be improved. For instance, there could be misconceptions about the use of masks, the official added. The panel will examine all the areas and then form plans and strategies. “In addition, fake news needs to be constantly kept in check,” the official said.



The information and broadcasting ministry has formed a special unit to curb fake news and public broadcasters Doordarshan and All India Radio have also been making efforts to ensure the spread of correct information. The government is also likely to plan more information campaigns, especially at local levels.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Recovered Ambernath cop gets a warm welcome
May 19, 2020 00:54 IST
Even as teaching hit amid lockdown, Chandigarh schools begin unit tests
May 19, 2020 00:51 IST
Activist arranges for vehicles to ferry patients to hospitals
May 19, 2020 00:48 IST
Despite DGCA advisory, some airlines resume online bookings for June
May 19, 2020 00:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.