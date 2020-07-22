Sections
Home / India News / Ministry warns against public use of N-95 masks with valves

Ministry warns against public use of N-95 masks with valves

Dr Rajiv Garg, the director general of health services, wrote to principal secretaries (health) of all states and union territories (UTs), and national health mission directors in this regard.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 05:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Using N-95 masks with valves is recommended when pollution levels are high because they do not allow carbon dioxide to accumulate inside the face cover, experts said. (REUTERS)

The Union health ministry on Monday warned against the “inappropriate” use of N-95 masks, particularly those with valve respirators, by people other than designated health workers.

Dr Rajiv Garg, the director general of health services, wrote to principal secretaries (health) of all states and union territories (UTs), and national health mission directors in this regard. “It is to bring to your knowledge that the use of valved respirator N-95 masks is detrimental to the measures adopted for preventing the spread of coronavirus as it does not prevent the virus from escaping out of the mask. In view of the above, I request you to instruct all concerned to follow the guidelines on the use of face mouth cover and prevent inappropriate use of N95 masks,” the letter read.

Dr Shobha Broor, former head, microbiology department, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, said, “The masks with valves were widely used to prevent air pollution exposure. But it is not suited for Covid-19 because during expiration, droplets can leak out, infecting other people.”

Using N-95 masks with valves is recommended when pollution levels are high because they do not allow carbon dioxide to accumulate inside the face cover, experts said. But the same valve — used for exhalation — could act as an easy passage for germs and endanger those in close proximity if the user has an infection.



The government, in April, had issued an advisory on the use of home-made protective cover for face and mouth, asking people to wear it, particularly when they step out of their residences.

The advisory stressed that such face covers must be washed and cleaned daily, and recommended the use of used cotton cloth to make these covers. The colour of the fabric does not matter but one must ensure that the fabric is washed well in boiling water for five minutes and dried well before making the face cover. Adding salt to this water is recommended, it said.

Listing the procedure and condition for home-made masks, the advisory stated that masks must fit the face perfectly and that no gaps are left on the sides.

The advisory urged people to wash hands thoroughly before wearing the face covers, switching to another fresh one if the face cover becomes damp or humid, and never reusing it after single use without cleaning it. “Never share the face cover with anyone. Every member in a family should have separate face cover,” the advisory stated.

(with inputs from agencies)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bihar BJP MLC Sunil Kumar Singh dies of Covid-19
Jul 22, 2020 06:48 IST
Indian Matchmaking host Sima Taparia on why Tinder can’t compete with her
Jul 22, 2020 06:46 IST
LIVE: With 915 new Covid-19 fatalities, Mexico death toll passes 40,000
Jul 22, 2020 06:58 IST
Exclusive: ‘Gavaskar said, son, sit in the balcony & watch me score a 100’
Jul 22, 2020 06:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.