Minor fire in operation theatre of Pune Cantonment Board hospital

Pune Cantonment Board hospital’s operation theatre which caught fire. The operation theatre section of the hospital is presently closed. (RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO.)

A fire broke out in an operation theatre at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cantonment General Hospital of the Pune Cantonment Board on Saturday morning. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire is suspected to have started as a result of a short circuit in the air-conditioning unit inside the operation theatre, according to a fire officer.

“There were 3-4 attendants inside the operation theatre. They were preparing for surgery when the air-conditioner caught fire. Four ACs and furniture was damaged in the fire. Nobody was injured in the blaze,” Prakash Hasbe, Fire Superintendent, PCB fire brigade said.

Amit Kumar, CEO of PCB, has not yet responded when he was contacted.