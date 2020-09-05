Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Minor fire in operation theatre of Pune Cantonment Board hospital

Minor fire in operation theatre of Pune Cantonment Board hospital

The fire is suspected to have started as a result of a short circuit in the air-conditioning unit inside the operation theatre, according to a fire officer.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 14:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Pune Cantonment Board hospital’s operation theatre which caught fire. The operation theatre section of the hospital is presently closed. (RAHUL RAUT/HT PHOTO.)

A fire broke out in an operation theatre at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cantonment General Hospital of the Pune Cantonment Board on Saturday morning. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire is suspected to have started as a result of a short circuit in the air-conditioning unit inside the operation theatre, according to a fire officer.

“There were 3-4 attendants inside the operation theatre. They were preparing for surgery when the air-conditioner caught fire. Four ACs and furniture was damaged in the fire. Nobody was injured in the blaze,” Prakash Hasbe, Fire Superintendent, PCB fire brigade said.

Amit Kumar, CEO of PCB, has not yet responded when he was contacted.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Sep 07, 2020 15:45 IST
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Sep 07, 2020 15:09 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: AIIMS team conducts test to check for poisoning
Sep 07, 2020 16:15 IST
Kangana says BMC will demolish her Mumbai office, shares video
Sep 07, 2020 15:47 IST

latest news

1,564 safety violations in Lonavla on first weekend after e-pass rollback
Sep 07, 2020 16:27 IST
Amid pandemic Pune records 10th organ donation since May
Sep 07, 2020 16:27 IST
Isaac Newton: One of the greatest scientific geniuses
Sep 07, 2020 16:24 IST
PMC to deploy 50 doctors, 120 paramedical staff at jumbo facility
Sep 07, 2020 16:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.