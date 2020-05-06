Minor gangraped in Tonk, four accused detained

Tonk: Four persons were arrested on Wednesday on charges of gang-raping a 16-year-old minor in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, police said on Wednesday.

Goverdhan Lal, additional superintendent of police, Tonk, said that the minor was gangraped at an isolated field near her house, which falls under the jurisdiction of Pachewar police station, on Tuesday evening.

The rape survivor’s family members lodged a police complaint, where they named the four accused for kidnapping and sexually assaulting her at around 8pm on Tuesday.

The accused took her to an isolated place and took turns to sexually assault her, before dropping her near a pond in Bacheda village on Wednesday morning, the complaint alleged.

The rape survivor, who was lying at that spot in an unconscious condition, gradually regained her consciousness and managed to reach her home. She shared her ordeal with her parents, who then filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Pachewar police station.

“Senior police officials have inspected the spot, where the crime was committed. The district women crime investigation cell personnel carried out the investigation. The rape survivor underwent a medical test at the district government hospital and her statements have also been recorded,” said Lal.