Home / India News / Minor set ablaze after failed rape attempt in Chhattisgarh, a minor among accused

The girl in her dying statement revealed the identity of the two accused.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:33 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Raipur

The minor had told police that she knew both the accused following which police booked a case and made an arrest. (Representative Photo )

Chhattisgarh police on Wednesday booked two people including a minor for allegedly setting a 14-year-old girl on fire after a failed rape attempt in state’s Bemetara district on Monday.

The minor girl sustained 95 per cent burnt injuries and died in a government hospital in the state capital on Tuesday night.

“We have registered a case under sections of murder and rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the basis of the last statement of the girl. The two accused have been identified as Sharad Jaiswal (22) and a minor. One of the accused was arrested by Bemetara police on Wednesday,” said Raipur, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Arif Sheikh.

The SSP further said that the girl was rearing goats in Bemetara when the two accused first tried to rape her and then set her ablaze when they failed.



The victim in her last statement told the police that both the accused were known to her.

In another incident in Korba district, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by a 32-year-old man. The main accused Bhaiyalal and two of his accomplices, who helped him abduct the woman, have been arrested by Korba police.

The victim was abducted on the night of June 19 after she stepped out of her house to attend nature’s call in a village under Pasaan police station limits, police said.

