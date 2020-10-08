Sections
Home / India News / Minor sisters found dead in J’khand, police launch probe

Minor sisters found dead in J’khand, police launch probe

Jamshedpur: Bodies of two sisters, aged 12 and 15, were found hanging from a tree in a village of East Singhbhum district late Wednesday afternoon, police said on Thursday. The...

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:59 IST

By Debashish Sarkar,

Jamshedpur: Bodies of two sisters, aged 12 and 15, were found hanging from a tree in a village of East Singhbhum district late Wednesday afternoon, police said on Thursday.

The two cousin sisters had gone missing on Monday after they had set out to cut grass in the nearby jungle in their village, police said. Villagers grazing cows and goats spotted the bodies of the girls following which police was informed.

“We recovered the bodies late last evening [Wednesday]. Their deaths seemed to have happened under mysterious circumstances. We are investigating the matter and sent the bodies for post mortem examination today [Thursday],” Jyotilal Rajwad, Barsol police station officer-in-charge (OC), said.

Jamshedpur SSP Dr Tamil Vanan said that they were waiting for the post mortem report to reach a conclusion if the cousin sisters were murdered or committed suicide.

