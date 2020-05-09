Minority affairs ministry to train more than 2,000 healthcare assistants

A doctor wears her protective mask before collecting samples from people to be tested for the coronavirus in Dharmsala, India. (AP)

The minority affairs ministry plans to train more than 2,000 healthcare assistants who could join the existing 1,500 assistants helping in the treatment and well-being of Covid-19 patients, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday.

The healthcare assistants, 50% of whom are women, were trained under the ministry’s skill development programme and are now employed in hospitals and healthcare centres across the country.

“This year, more than 2,000 healthcare assistants will be trained by the minority affairs ministry,” he said in a statement.

The ministry will help these healthcare assistants find a a one-year training programme through different health organisations and reputed hospitals across the country, Naqvi said.

To drive home the importance of social distancing and adhering to healthcare protocols to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, the ministry will soon launch the Jaan Bhi, Jahan Bhi nationwide awareness campaign.

It is also preparing to create quarantine facilities in states to cater to workers from India and abroad. Sixteen Haj Houses across the country have been given to state governments for quarantine and isolation facilities for Covid-19-affected people.

“Various state governments are utilising the facilities at these Haj Houses according to their needs,” Naqvi said.

Several waqf boards across the country have contributed Rs 51 crore to the prime minister’s and chief ministers’ relief funds for the Coronavirus pandemic with the support of religious, social and educational organisations. The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) contributed Rs 1.4 crore to the PM-CARES fund and AMU Medical College arranged 100 beds for treating Coronavirus patients.

AMU also arranged Covid-19 tests and more than 9,000 tests have been done till now, Naqvi said.

The Dargah Committee and associated organisations provided facilities worth about Rs 1 crore, which included arrangements to send people back to their states, he said.