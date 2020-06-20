Sections
‘Mischievous’: PMO responds to barbs over Modi remarks on Ladakh face-off

Congress leaders have been tweeting jabs at the government ever since, asking if the Galwan region where the violent face-off took place, wasn’t Indian territory.

Jun 20, 2020

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all party meeting via video conferencing to discuss the situation in India-China border areas, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI File Photo )

The Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday responded to stinging barbs from the Congress over his remarks at the all party meeting that neither has anyone entered Indian territory, nor is anyone present in Indian territory currently, and nor is any Indian post captured.

Congress leaders have been tweeting jabs at the government ever since, asking if the Galwan region where the violent face-off took place, wasn’t Indian territory. Rahul Gandhi, one of the first senior leaders to question PM Modi over his remarks had tweeted: “PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: Why were our soldiers killed? Where were they killed”.

The government statement called this criticism an attempt to give a “mischievous interpretation” to PM Modi’s remarks.

The PMO said Modi’s remarks had focused on the June 15 face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Galwan that led to the loss of lives of 20 Indian soldiers.



“The Prime Minister’s observations that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC (Line of Actual Control) pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces,” the statement said.

“The sacrifices of the soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment foiled the attempt of the Chinese side to erect structures and also cleared the attempted transgression at this point of the LAC on that day,” the PMO added .

The government said the all-party meeting was informed that this time Chinese forces have come in much larger strength to the LAC and that the Indian response is commensurate. “As regards transgression of LAC, it was clearly stated that the violence in Gallan on 15 June arose because Chinese side was seeking to erect structures just across the LAC and Refused to desist from such actions,” said the PMO.

