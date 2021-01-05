Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Misinformation’: Health ministry says no ban on export of Covid-19 vaccine

‘Misinformation’: Health ministry says no ban on export of Covid-19 vaccine

The health secretary rubbished the claims that the government has banned the export of Covid-19 vaccines to meet local demands first.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 17:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the government never imposed any ban on the export of Covid-19 vaccine. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

In the wake of a controversy after it was reported that Serum Institute of India has been barred to export vaccines to other countries, the health ministry on Tuesday clarified that no such decision was taken ever. On Tuesday, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla too clarified that there was no ban on the exports of vaccine.

“The Union government has not banned the export of any of the Covid-19 vaccines. This should be absolutely clear. When I say Union government, I mean ministry of health and family welfare, ministry of commerce, the department for promotion of industry and internal trade, directorate general of foreign trade. These are the departments which can ban the export of vaccines in any hypothetical situation. They have not taken any action regarding this. So, this is my earnest request to media friends that we should be on guard when such misinformation is spread,” health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Referring to the joint statement issued by the companies — Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech — which have got restricted, emergency-use approval, the secretary said, “Among other things, the statement said vaccines are a global public health good and that the companies are considering it as their duty to the nation and the world at large. So what does it mean? It means that neither the government and nor the vaccine makers are talking about any ban.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

British PM Boris Johnson calls off India visit, cites need to oversee response to Covid-19
by Prasun Sonwalkar
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
by Shishir Gupta
Central Vista project case of ‘misplaced priorities’: Congress after SC nod
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Bihar prepared for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says CM Nitish Kumar
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

Single-screen theatre owners urge Bengal govt to allow 100% occupancy in halls
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Entrepreneur Mahir Khetwani crushing Goliath with his business acumen
Five steps to rebate on property tax in Pune
by Prachi Bari
Haven’t banned export of any Covid-19 vaccine, says health ministry
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.