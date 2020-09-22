‘Mismanagement in private Covid-19 hospitals across state’: Madhya Pradesh Opposition

The Opposition in Madhya Pradesh assembly raised the issue of alleged mismanagement in private dedicate Covid-19 hospitals across the state and demanded effective steps to check the same.

The assembly, in its monsoon session, convened for a day on Monday in view of Covid-19 situation and passed at least 10 amendment bills, a finance bill and certain other bills without any discussion.

Congress leader Govind Singh wanted a discussion on the finance bill but parliamentary affairs minister Narottam Mishra urged the protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma not to allow a discussion while citing the unanimous decision taken in the all-party meeting prior to the session. On this, leader of Opposition Kamal Nath said the members who wanted a discussion could submit their views in writing that could be incorporated in the proceedings.

While Nath raised the issue of alleged mismanagement in the private hospitals, senior Congress MLA KP Singh expressed his concern over huge gatherings in the meeting held by political parties.

Singh said, “The government has imposed a ban on religious programmes and processions but there are huge gatherings in the political programmes irrespective of the political party.”

Nath said, “There is a lot of mismanagement in private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients. We have received several complaints that even such patients were treated as Covid-19 patients who didn’t test positive for the infection. There should be an inquiry into such complaints. There should be a complaint centre where people can go and tell the authorities that they have been cheated.”

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in his reply, said, “This pandemic is new for all of us. Nobody knew what would be the situation. There is no vaccine but we are doing our best to control the disease.”

He said, “The situation was under control till there was a lockdown. But lockdown couldn’t go on for an indefinite period. As the economy was ruined there was the decision on unlocking during which virus has further spread.”

He said, “The state has reported 108,167 Covid-19 cases till date. But it’s a matter of satisfaction that the recovery rate is more than 77 percent. There are 25,542 active cases in the state at present. However, there are states which have 2 to 2.5 lakh active cases. There have been 2007 deaths so far i.e. 1.89 percent of the total Covid-19 cases. Madhya Pradesh is at the 16th position in the country. I am not saying this is an achievement but in the past six months we have strengthened our testing and treatment facilities comprehensively.”