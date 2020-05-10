Sections
Home / India News / ‘Miss you with every breath Ma’: Sushma Swaraj’s daughter on Mother’s Day

Sushma Swaraj had served as the external affairs minister from May 26, 2014, to May 2019 and Swas India’s first full-time woman foreign minister. Indira Gandhi held additional charge of the ministry when she was prime minister.

Updated: May 10, 2020 17:39 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushma Swaraj, during her stint as the external affairs minister, was recognised as perhaps the minister most accessible to ordinary people. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

The daughter of late Sushma Swaraj, former foreign minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, has posted an emotional message on Mother’s Day.

The senior BJP leader died in August last year after a cardiac arrest.

“Happy Mother’s Day @SushmaSwaraj. Miss you with every breath Ma (sic),” her daughter Bansuri Swaraj tweeted on Sunday.

Sushma Swaraj had served as the external affairs minister from May 26, 2014, to May 2019 and Swas India’s first full-time woman foreign minister. Indira Gandhi held additional charge of the ministry when she was prime minister.



Swaraj was replaced as external affairs minister in the second term of the Narendra Modi government by former diplomat S Jaishankar.

Swaraj entered the Haryana assembly in 1977 and became a minister in the state cabinet at the age of 25. She was a former chief minister of Delhi and had been a part of every BJP government at the Centre except the current one.

She served as minister for information and broadcasting as well as health minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government from 1998 to 2004.

She won the 2009 election to the 15th Lok Sabha from the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh and became the leader of opposition.

Sushma Swaraj, during her stint as the external affairs minister, was recognised as perhaps the minister most accessible to ordinary people, who actively sought her out for help when they found themselves in a crisis.

