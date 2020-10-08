Missing woman’s body found in UP’s Fatehpur, kin allege gang rape

Villagers did not allow the police to send the body for a post mortem examination for more than 10 hours and alleged that she was gang raped before being murdered. (HT PHOTO)

Protests rocked a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district late Wednesday night and Thursday morning after a 20-year-old woman who had been missing for several hours, was found dead in a field.

Superintendent of police, Fatehpur, Prashant Varma said the police registered a case of murder and arrested one man and a probe is on.

The woman’s family and villagers in Kasgava village, 80 km from Kanpur, did not allow the police to send the body for a post mortem examination for more than 10 hours and alleged that she was gang raped before being murdered.

People confronted the police at the district mortuary late in the morning on Thursday as they feared the police could cremate the body and not allow it to be taken back to the village.

The two-hour deadlock ended after the police agreed to the cremation in the village. A massive police force has been deployed in the village.

Movement of outsiders towards the village was allegedly restricted.

The woman had gone to the family’s field at night, but did not return, prompting a search by her family members and other villagers who found her body in a field around 10 pm.

Her dupatta was tied around her neck and there were no clothes on the lower part of the body.

Police found a cell phone on her body. Screening the calls, the police officials said she had spoken to a man 13 times the night before. The man, identified as Ashok Raidass, was arrested from his house and booked for murder.

The family refused to accept the police theory and said the woman was raped and alleged that more than one person was involved in the crime.

Officials said the post mortem was later conducted by a panel of doctors and they were waiting for the autopsy report.