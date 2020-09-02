Sections
Home / India News / Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare civil servants for future: PM Modi

Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare civil servants for future: PM Modi

Dubbed as the “biggest Human Resources Development reform in the government”, the Union cabinet approved “Mission Karmayogi” initiative. Under the program, an integrated government online training platform, iGOTKarmayogi, will be set up for the mission.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 21:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the “Mission Karmayogi”, a skill-building programme for country’s civil servants, saying that it will radically improve the government’s human resource management practices.

“National Program for Civil Services Capacity Building approved in today’s cabinet will radically improve the Human Resource management practices in the Government. It will use scale and state of the art infrastructure to augment the capacity of Civil Servants,” PM Modi said in a tweet. 

He also said that the program aims to prepare civil servants for the future.

“The iGOT platform will enable the transition to a role-based HR management and continuous learning. Mission Karmayogi aims to prepare Civil Servants for the future by making them more creative, constructive and innovative through transparency and technology,” PM Modi also said. 



Dubbed as the “biggest Human Resources Development reform in the government”, the Union cabinet approved “Mission Karmayogi” initiative. Under the program, an integrated government online training platform, iGOTKarmayogi, will be set up for the mission.

The initiative is aimed at capacity building of government employees to make them more “creative, proactive, profession and technology-enabled”, the government said.

At the top will be an HR council, chaired by the prime minister, and consisting of select Union ministers and chief ministers. It will also have eminent thought leaders (noted academics, and global leaders) and civil services leadership.

The schemes will be accessible for all, from section officers to secretaries.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Sep 02, 2020 21:01 IST
Metros to resume from 7 September but won’t stop at overcrowded stations
Sep 02, 2020 20:20 IST
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
Sep 02, 2020 20:52 IST
Civil aviation ministry raises domestic flight operations to 60%
Sep 02, 2020 21:27 IST

latest news

High-density apple scheme: Plans afoot to boost fruit production in Kashmir
Sep 02, 2020 21:26 IST
Civil aviation ministry raises domestic flight operations to 60%
Sep 02, 2020 21:27 IST
How a Rs 1000 device is helping Delhi fight the coronavirus
Sep 02, 2020 21:17 IST
Punjab’s Covid fatality rate third worst in country
Sep 02, 2020 21:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.