Home / India News / In UP, man shoots dead mentally challenged youth mistaking him for thief

In UP, man shoots dead mentally challenged youth mistaking him for thief

The family of the deceased identified the man and claimed he was suffering from some mental illness.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 15:25 IST

By Hindustan Times, Pratapgarh, Hindustan Times Pratapgarh

The man suffered a bullet injury on his chest and died on the spot. (Representative photo)

A mentally challenged man was allegedly shot dead by a house owner who mistook him for a thief after spotting him inside his residence in Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh late on Sunday night, the police said.

House owner Krishna Kumar and his two sons were arrested by Pratapgarh SP Anurag Arya.

The licensed gun used in the crime was also seized, said ASP, west, Dinesh Kumar Dwivedi.

He further said the family of the deceased identified the man and claimed he was suffering from some mental illness. The man killed in the incident was 25 years old.



Reports said the man left his home on Sunday night and reached nearby village where he sneaked into the house of Krishna Kumar at around 11.30 pm after scaling the boundary wall.

Assuming that the youth was a thief, Kumar opened fire on him. The man suffered a bullet injury on his chest and died on the spot. Villagers informed police when they heard gunshots.

