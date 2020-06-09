Mizoram extends restrictions as Bengal revises some of its rules

The Mizoram government decided to impose a complete lockdown in the state on Monday, the day shopping malls, restaurants and places of worship reopened in many parts of country after over two months.

The decision was taken at a consultative meeting held in Aizawl that was attended by legislators, senior government officials, NGOs, church bodies, hospital associations and village council members.

“Total lockdown for two weeks starting midnight tonight (Monday). Quarantine period will be for 21 days. Home quarantine option to be limited to only extremely unavoidable cases,” chief minister Zoramthanga tweeted.Other details of the lockdown guidelines are being formulated, he said.

The chief minister told the meeting that a complete lockdown with “area-wise moderation” was essential to contain the virus as there were instances of violation of present lockdown rules in many areas.

Mizoram has recorded 42 Covid-19 positive cases till date. The first patient, a 50-year-old pastor, was found positive for the disease on March 24, after his return from the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government extended lockdown restrictions in containment zones till June 30 in line with the Union home ministry’s guidelines. The restrictions were in force till June 15.

In an order issued by chief secretary Rajiva Sinha, the government also offered certain relaxations outside the containment zones, where only essential services are allowed. It said 25 people can attend marriages, funerals and places of worship at a time. The number was previously fixed at 10.

“Norms of physical distancing and health hygiene protocol must be strictly followed. Any violation in compliance of norms of physical distancing, health hygiene protocol and wearing of masks shall attract penal action as per law,” the Bengal government order said.

“It is reiterated that movement of individuals shall remain prohibited between 9 pm to 5am, except for essential activities. District administration and local authorities shall issue appropriate orders in this regard and ensure strict compliance,” the order said.