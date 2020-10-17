Mizoram govt objects to temple construction at disputed border with Tripura, imposes prohibitory orders

The Mizoram government has restricted public movement in Phuldungsei, a small village in Tripura-Mizoram interstate border, a week after objecting to the construction of a temple and community activities in the village. The state government claimed that the construction and community activities could deteriorate law and order.

The restrictions have been imposed since October 16 until further orders, according to which, four or more people could not assemble in the village and the surrounding areas of Phuldungsei Zampi and Zomuantlang of Mizoram’s Mamit district.

If anyone is found violating the order, they would be charged under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) that would imprison them for one month or fine them Rs. 200 or both. The imprisonment might be extended to six months if the violation of the order poses threat to law or human life, safety and health, the provision says.

Mizoram’s Mamit district magistrate Dr Lalrozama, in the prohibitory order served on Friday, said that an organisation named SONGRONGMA planned to construct a Shiv temple at Thaidaw Ylang falling in the same district. Lalrozama said that the organisation did not have any permission from the Mizoram government for the construction. Lalrozama said the plan would go against the interest of the local community and could disturb peace and tranquility in the region. SONGRONGMA is a local indigenous organization in Tripura.

“ . ..This has been planned without the permission of the Govt of Mizoram and is against the interest of the local community and could harm peace and tranquility in the region... it is necessary to prohibit people from assembling in groups to prevent any untoward incident which is likely to disrupt or adversely affect peace and tranquility prevailing in the region,” the notification read.

“Phuldungsei village is disputed by Mizoram but it remains under Tripura’s administrative control. The Tripura government already discussed the matter with Mizoram,” said a higher administrative official on the condition of anonymity.

Despite the eastern side of Phuldungsei village falling into Mizoram, the village, traditionally has been accepted as part of Tripura.

Phuldungsei village has a population of around 600 residents. The village is located in Kanchanpur sub division in North district of Tripura.

In August, Kanchanpur sub divisional magistrate Chandni Chandran informed her higher officials that 130 residents of the village, who have Tripura’s ration cards, were found in Mizoram’s voters’ list.

Mizoram home secretary Lalbiaksangi wrote to Tripura home secretary BK Sahu on October 10 seeking stoppage of construction of the temple and all kinds of activities within the disputed interstate border.