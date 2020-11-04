Mizoram hands over body of Assam resident, national highway blockade continues

The Assam resident died in the custody of Mizoram Police on Monday. (Representative Photo/Getty Images)

Amid continued tension along border areas between the two states, the Mizoram government on Tuesday handed over the body of an Assam resident who had died in police custody in the neighbouring state a day earlier.

A large posse of Mizoram security personnel accompanied the body of Intazul Laskar and handed it over to senior district and police officials of Cachar district in Assam at Lailapur on the border between the two states. Laskar’s brother was also present during the handing over.

The Assam government maintains the 45-year-ol Laskar was abducted from its territory on Sunday while Mizoram claims he was a drug dealer and had entered the state to smuggle in narcotics.

“Nearly 250-300 security personnel from Mizoram accompanied the body of the deceased and handed it over to us at 10:30 am. We are conducting a magisterial inquest and post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death,” Dilip Kumar Dey, deputy inspector general of police, (Southern Range), Assam Police, said.

The body was handed over to the deceased’s family on Tuesday evening for the last rites.

The Assam Police have registered a case of abduction at Dholai police station and are conducting an investigation.

“The situation on the border areas is tense but under control. Blockade of NH 306 connecting Mizoram by residents of Lailapur continues. Residents on the Assam side are very angry at Laskar’s death,” Dey said.

The national highway has been blocked by Assam residents since October 28 demanding withdrawal of Mizoram security personnel from the border areas.

A case of unnatural death has also been lodged by Mizoram Police and a magisterial inquiry ordered in connection with Laskar’s death.

“On November 1, Intyaz Ali aka Intazul Laskar was apprehended by volunteers of the Young Mizo Association while he was trying to sell drugs. While attempting to flee, he suffered injuries on his ankles. Later, excise officials seized 420 mg from him and arrested him,” ANI quoted Mizoram’s inspector general of police (IGP) John Neihlaia as saying..

“As this is death in custody, post mortem was done as per NHRC guidelines. A case of unnatural death has been registered and a magisterial inquiry also being held. The body was handed over to his (Laskar’s brother),” he added.

The Mizoram police official maintained that Laskar was weak and died at Vairengte community health centre on November 2.

On Tuesday, newly appointed Assam chief secretary Jishnu Barua and Assam’s director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta visited the border areas to take stock of the situation. They also met Laskar’s family and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia.

“We will take all measures needed to protect our residents and ensure Assam’s territory is not encroached upon. Talks are on at the highest level to resolve the issue. Unlike Mizoram, we don’t want to indulge in uncivil behaviour, but will not tolerate injustice,” Mahanta told journalists.

While Assam maintains that troops from Mizoram have encroached parts of its territory, the Mizoram side claims the areas belong to them and have refused to call back its troops till normalcy returns.

Last month, several people on both sides of the border between two states were injured in clashes after some miscreants from Mizoram allegedly burnt down some huts at Lailapur.

Assam and Mizoram share a 165 km boundary. There have been skirmishes on both sides earlier as well as both sides claiming portions of land along the boundary as theirs.