Mizoram hit by 2 moderate quakes in less than a day, PM Modi assures all help

Several houses and buildings, including a church at Zokhawthar in Khawbunga, in Champhai district have been partly damaged due to the quake, an official said.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 11:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale occurred 27km south-southwest of Champhai in Mizoram at 4:10am, according to the National Center for Seismology. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured all possible support to Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga after an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale hit the northeastern state, the second in a little over 12 hours.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale occurred 27km south-southwest of Champhai in Mizoram at 4:10am, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The depth of the earthquake was 20 kilometres and the coordinates of the epicentre are 23.22 (latitude) and 93.24 (longitude), it said.

“Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga Ji on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre,” PM Modi tweeted.



Union home minister Amit Shah also tweeted that he had called the Mizoram chief minister.

“I have spoken to Shri @ZoramthangaCM ji, Chief Minister of Mizoram, to review the situation after the earthquake tremors in the state. I assured him all possible support from the central government. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being,” Amit Shah posted.

Another earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale had occurred 25km east-northeast of Aizawl at 4.16pm on Sunday, according to the centre.

The northeastern state had also recorded an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on June 18, 98km southeast of Champhai.

