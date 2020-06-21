Sections
Home / India News / Mizoram hit by 5.1 magnitude earthquake, epicentre near Aizawl

Mizoram hit by 5.1 magnitude earthquake, epicentre near Aizawl

Earlier this week on June 18, Mizoram was hit by another earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on Richter scale at 7:29 pm, about 98 km south-east of Champhai.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 18:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The epicentre of Sunday’s earthquake in Mizoram was near capital Aizawl. (Representative Photo)

Mizoram was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale at 4:16 pm on Sunday. The epicentre of the quake was 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl, National Centre for Seismology said.

Further details are awaited.

The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring Manipur at around the same time, according to the Earth Science Department of Manipur University, reports PTI.

The news agency quoted the DGP Control Room in Manipur as saying that there was no report of any casualty or damage of property in Manipur so far



Earlier this week on June 18, Mizoram was hit by another earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on Richter scale at 7:29 pm, about 98 km south-east of Champhai.

The Northeast falls in a high seismic zone and earthquakes are frequent in the region.

Over the past two months, several mild earthquakes have been recorded in Delhi -NCR and Gujarat. There have been no damages in any of the quakes so far.

HT had reported on June 4 that Delhi-NCR witnessed at least 14 earthquakes in around two months (March 24 to June 3).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Centre feeding lies to people, is in denial mode: HP Cong leader
Jun 21, 2020 18:23 IST
Barcelona lose De Jong to injury for ‘several weeks’
Jun 21, 2020 18:24 IST
J&K man dies of heart attack hours before leaving quarantine centre in Kathua district
Jun 21, 2020 18:21 IST
IIT, IIM students launch helpline number to help workers find jobs in Delhi- NCR
Jun 21, 2020 18:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.