Mizoram launches project to assist migrant workers find employment

The Mizoram government has launched a project to assist the migrant workers, who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, find suitable employment. (ANI/ Representative )

The Mizoram government has launched a project to assist the migrant workers, who lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, find suitable employment.

The Rs 3.3 project under the Mizoram Youth Commission (MZC) christened as ‘Livelihood Generation for Returned Migrant Workers’ was launched by Chief Minister Zoramathnga on Tuesday.

The project funded by the North East Council will cover more than 2,600 people, who will be given skill-based training and entrepreneurship development training, to help them find suitable employment.

Speaking on the occasion, Zoramthanga said the global pandemic has affected the whole world and Mizoram is no exception.

He expressed regret for many state residents, who have returned to the state after losing their jobs due to the pandemic.

Zoramthanga exhorted the educated youths to work with great determination and perseverance so as to make Mizoram one of the states in the northeastern region that has the highest percentage of central civil servants.

He said that coaching and sponsorship programme will be expedited to produce more and more officers under Central service.

MYC chairman and ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Vanlaltanpuia said at least 2,637 migrant workers have lost their jobs and returned to the state due to Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the ‘Livelihood Generation for Returned Migrant Workers’ project will have seven components to assist the migrant workers for livelihood generation.

Entrepreneurship development programme will be implemented in all the 11 districts and 550 candidates are targeted under this component.

While 150 people are targeted under the skill training component to be implemented by Labour Employment, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship department, 100 candidates are expected for entrepreneurship skill training to be conducted by Mizo University.

Around 637 people will undertake training on BPO, animation, gaming and designing and 120 are targeted for home based food processing.

About 100 people will be trained for tour guides and a sizeable number of candidates will also be trained for e- commerce.