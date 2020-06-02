Mizoram records 12 new Covid-19 cases

Mizoram reported 12 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Tuesday over two months after its first case was recorded.

“Mizoram has 12 new Covid-19 positive cases. The patients are undergoing treatment at the Zoram Medical College near Aizawl. All are under professional care,” chief minister Zoramthanga tweeted early on Tuesday morning.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The fresh Covid-19 positive cases have been reported after thousands of stranded people started returning to Mizoram amid the easing of lockdown restrictions and lifting of the ban on the interstate movement from May 4.

On March 24, Mizoram reported its first Covid-19 positive case after a pastor (50), who had returned from the Netherlands, was found infected with SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease. He was the second Covid-19 patient from the north-east, after a student (23) from Manipur, who had returned from the United Kingdom on the previous day, was found to have contracted the viral infection.

The pastor spent a month in a hospital in Aizwal and was found to have recovered on April 27. He was discharged from the hospital on May 9 after four consecutive tests proved Covid-19 negative.

Mizoram has conducted 896 Covid-19 tests until Monday. The state has placed 6,832 and 8,339 people in institutional and home quarantine, respectively.