Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Mizoram records 12 new Covid-19 cases

Mizoram records 12 new Covid-19 cases

The fresh Covid-19 positive cases have been reported after thousands of stranded people started returning to Mizoram amid the easing of lockdown restrictions and lifting of the ban on the interstate movement from May 4.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 10:28 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati

Mizoram has conducted 896 Covid-19 tests until Monday. (Reuters)

Mizoram reported 12 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Tuesday over two months after its first case was recorded.

“Mizoram has 12 new Covid-19 positive cases. The patients are undergoing treatment at the Zoram Medical College near Aizawl. All are under professional care,” chief minister Zoramthanga tweeted early on Tuesday morning.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The fresh Covid-19 positive cases have been reported after thousands of stranded people started returning to Mizoram amid the easing of lockdown restrictions and lifting of the ban on the interstate movement from May 4.

On March 24, Mizoram reported its first Covid-19 positive case after a pastor (50), who had returned from the Netherlands, was found infected with SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease. He was the second Covid-19 patient from the north-east, after a student (23) from Manipur, who had returned from the United Kingdom on the previous day, was found to have contracted the viral infection.



The pastor spent a month in a hospital in Aizwal and was found to have recovered on April 27. He was discharged from the hospital on May 9 after four consecutive tests proved Covid-19 negative.

Mizoram has conducted 896 Covid-19 tests until Monday. The state has placed 6,832 and 8,339 people in institutional and home quarantine, respectively.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Institutions need to develop technology-focused teaching methods: Rajasthan Governor
Jun 02, 2020 10:33 IST
Natasa’s ex Aly Goni wishes her and Hardik Pandya on pregnancy
Jun 02, 2020 10:25 IST
Mizoram records 12 new Covid-19 cases
Jun 02, 2020 10:28 IST
Happy birthday Mani Ratnam: His five best collaborations with AR Rahman
Jun 02, 2020 10:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.