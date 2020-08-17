Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Mizoram reports 12 new Covid-19 cases

Twelve people tested positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram on Monday, taking its tally to 789, an official said.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:17 IST

By Press Trust of India, Aizawl

The lockdown was imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus. (File photo for representation)

There are 418 active cases in the state at present, while 371 people have recovered, he said.

Six of the new cases were detected in Aizawl, three in Kolasib, two in Serchhip, and one in Lawngtlai district.

The state tested 504 samples for Covid-19 on Sunday, he said.



Meanwhile, Aizawl wore a deserted look with vehicles remaining off the road and residents staying indoors as the government imposed a four-day total lockdown that began on Sunday night.

Filling stations, banks and some shops selling essential items were open, police said.

The lockdown was imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

