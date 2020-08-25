Sections
Home / India News / MNNIT scholar’s achievement shared by PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ Twitter handle

MNNIT scholar’s achievement shared by PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ Twitter handle

The ecstatic scholar said, “I am thrilled by the development which gives me added responsibility as my nation is counting on me“.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 11:44 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

Hindustan Times had previously reported Prasad’s achievement in its edition dated August 20, 2020. (PTI)

Jeetendra Prasad’s exceptional feat of successfully harnessing electricity from the soil of the Ganga riverbed has been shared by the official Twitter handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat Updates’. Prasad is a research scholar at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Prayagraj. Union ministry of education and Government of India also tweeted Prasad’s achievement.

Hindustan Times had previously reported Prasad’s achievement in its edition dated August 20, 2020, for which the scholar has been awarded the SRISTI-Gandhian Young Technological Innovation (GYTI) Award-2020.

The ‘Mann Ki Baat Updates’ tweet mentions, “A researcher scholar of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Prayagraj Jeetendra Prasad has devised the technique of generating electricity from Ganga’s river bed sediments to provide electricity in remote areas.”

An ecstatic Prasad said, “I am thrilled by the development which gives me added responsibility as my nation is counting on me. I am thankful to the government and ministry of education. I want to assure my countryman that every one of us would put the best of our efforts to make the country ‘aatma nirbhar’ soon.”



