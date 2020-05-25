Sections
Home / India News / MNS chief Raj Thackeray hits back at Yogi Adityanath for ‘seek permission for migrant workers’ remark

MNS chief Raj Thackeray hits back at Yogi Adityanath for ‘seek permission for migrant workers’ remark

Adityanath had on Sunday asked officials to set up a migration commission and said that other states would require permission to hire workers from Uttar Pradesh as some states had treated them badly.

Updated: May 25, 2020 13:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks to media, in Lucknow in this file photo. (ANI Photo)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying labourers will have to seek nod of the Maharashtra government if they wish to work here.

His remarks came a day after Adityanath said states will have to seek permission from his government if they want Uttar Pradesh’s migrant workers back.

“The Maharashtra government needs to take such things seriously. Any worker coming here to work should get duly registered with the government as well as local police. These workers should submit their documents and photographs as well,” Thackeray said in a statement.

The government needs to undertake such an exercise diligently, he added.



Adityanath had on Sunday asked officials to set up a migration commission and later said at a webinar that other states would require permission to hire workers from Uttar Pradesh as some states had treated them badly.

Besides, working on skill mapping and employment of migrant workers, the commission will fix their wages and come up with social security schemes, including insurance, for them.

“The migrants commission will work in the interest of the migrant workers. If any other state wants UP’s manpower, they cannot take them away just like that. Those states will have to do it with the consent and permission of the UP government. The way our migrant workers were ill-treated in those states, the UP government will take their insurance, social security in its hands now. The UP government will stand with them wherever they work, whether in UP, other states or other countries,” Adityanath said at the webinar.

Chairing a review meeting on Covid-19 and the lockdown earlier in the day, the chief minister asked the officers concerned to prepare a draft outline for the migration commission.

The chief minister also said that his government had facilitated the ‘safe and honourable’ return of 2.3 million (23 lakh) migrant workers so far and it would stay committed to bringing back all those who wanted to return.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Indians soar in the skies again’: Minister hails resumption of domestic air travel
May 25, 2020 15:02 IST
Pune: Domestic flights resume; 34 flights to operate this week
May 25, 2020 15:00 IST
Tackle obesity, depression and other mental health issues with yoga
May 25, 2020 15:00 IST
Army man tries to kill wife, then attempts suicide in Pune: Police
May 25, 2020 14:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.