MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai over non-inclusion of Marathi on app, site

The MNS had demanded that e-commerce companies Amazon and Flipkart should include Marathi as other regional languages like Tamil, Telugu and Kannada are included as preferred languages on their apps. (REUTERS PHOTO.)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers resorted to vandalism at the godowns of Amazon, the e-commerce portal, in Mumbai and Pune demanding inclusion of Marathi as a preferred language on their apps and website.

The workers resorted to ransacking after the Dindoshi Court directed MNS chief Raj Thackeray to be present in court following Amazon’s complaint that their posters were torn by MNS workers.

MNS leader Nitin Sardesai said: “The Amazon is anti- Marathi as it gives choice of other languages to its buyers but not Marathi. This provoked the Maharashtrians and hence they indulged in violence.”

Flipkart responded to the diktat and included Marathi while Amazon refused to do so. On Friday, MNS workers ransacked Amazon godowns in Kondhwa in Pune and Chandivali in Mumbai.