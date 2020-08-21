Sections
Home / India News / Mobile phones are being tapped, alleges Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

Mobile phones are being tapped, alleges Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar has asked the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and take action against those responsible.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 19:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

Congress chief DK Shivakumar has furnished two cell phone numbers in which he says his calls are being tapped given the various background sounds he is hearing. (PTI PHOTO.)

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar in a complaint to the Bengaluru city Police Commissioner has claimed that two of his phones are being tapped. In a letter addressed to the city top cop Kamal Pant, Shivakumar said that there was serious variation while calls were coming in or going out.

He has furnished two cell phone numbers in which he says his calls are being tapped given the various background sounds he is hearing. Shivakumar has asked the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and take action against those responsible.

A senior BJP leader who did not want to be named ‘as the police will respond to Shivakumar’s complaint and it is not a party related matter’ turned down the claim of the state Congress leader. “If the calls aren’t going or coming properly, maybe it is better for him to complain to his telecom company about network quality issues,” he said sarcastically.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 patients develop low blood oxygen levels, scientists decode
Aug 21, 2020 19:59 IST
Noida: 1,839 vehicles challaned, 17 impounded for flouting Covid-19 curbs
Aug 21, 2020 19:54 IST
I’m excited to be back on the mat, says Dipa Karmakar
Aug 21, 2020 19:50 IST
Stray dog carries body of new born girl child in Hyderabad
Aug 21, 2020 19:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.