Home / India News / 'Mobile technology will help India embark on one of the largest Covid-19 vaccination drives': PM Modi at IMC 2020

‘Mobile technology will help India embark on one of the largest Covid-19 vaccination drives’: PM Modi at IMC 2020

PM Modi pitched for India to become global hub for telecom equipment, design, development, manufacturing in the India Mobile Congress 2020 (IMC) which is considered as the largest...

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 11:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

PM Modi pitched for India to become global hub for telecom equipment, design, development, manufacturing in the India Mobile Congress 2020 (IMC) which is considered as the largest digital technology event in India and the biggest international tech conference in South Asia.

