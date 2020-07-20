MoD signs contract with BEML for 1,512 mine plough for T-90 tanks

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a Rs 557-crore contract with Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) on Monday for procurement of 1,512 mine plough (MP) for the Indian army’s main battle tank T-90, according to an official statement.

The decision is expected to boost the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

“Acquisition Wing of Ministry of Defence (MoD), has today signed a Contract with Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) for procurement of 1,512 Mine Plough (MP) for Tank T-90 S/SK at an approximate cost of Rs 557 crore. The contract has Buy and Make (Indian) categorisation with a minimum of 50 per cent indigenous content in make portion of the contract,” the statement said.

Mine ploughs help tanks to clear minefields and minimize risks to men and machines.

“These mine ploughs will be fitted on T-90 tanks of Indian Armoured Corps which will facilitate individual mobility to tanks while negotiating mine fields. Mobility of Tank Fleet will enhance manifold, which in turn would extend the reach of Armoured Formation deep into enemy territory without becoming mine causality,” it said.

It also said the army’s combat capability will be further enhanced once the exercise to make and fit the 1,512 mine ploughs is completed by 2027.

The army recently deployed the Russian-origin T-90 main battle tanks in the Galwan Valley sector of Ladakh amid the face-off with Chinese troops.