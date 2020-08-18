Sections
Moderate rain over 24 hours in Mumbai, suburbs

Moderate rain over 24 hours in Mumbai, suburbs

Over the past 24 hours, the maximum amount of rainfall in Maharashtra was recorded at Mahabaleshwar (79.8 mm), followed by Dahanu (60.8 mm). Mahabaleshwar surpassed its monthly rain average on Sunday with 1,861 mm rain against the mean for the month at 1784.3 mm.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 11:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Between 8.30 am and 10.30 am Tuesday, south Mumbai recorded 0.5 mm of rain and the suburbs recorded 6.6 mm. (PTI)

The city and its suburbs witnessed intermittent spells of light to moderate rain between Monday and Tuesday.

The intensity of rain was higher in the suburbs, with isolated areas receiving small bursts of heavy showers. Between 8.30 am Monday and 8.30 am Tuesday, the Santacruz weather observatory, which represents Mumbai and its suburbs, recorded 44.7 mm of rain while the Colaba weather station, which represents south Mumbai, recorded 16.2 mm rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) classifies 15.6 mm-64.4 mm of rainfall as moderate and 64.5 mm-115.5 mm of rainfall as heavy. The most rain was recorded at Dahisar at 118 mm, followed by the eastern suburbs with 87 mm in Chembur, 71 mm in Mulund and 68 mm rain in the northwestern suburb of Borivali, while areas like Panvel and Nerul, Navi Mumbai, recorded the heaviest showers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region at 95 mm and 93 mm, respectively.

Between 8.30 am and 10.30 am Tuesday, south Mumbai recorded 0.5 mm of rain and the suburbs recorded 6.6 mm.

The weather bureau on Tuesday said the city could expect light to moderate showers to continue through the day. “Models are indicating cloud cover along the entire West coast, which will allow the wet spell to continue in Mumbai and surrounding areas. However, more rain is expected towards the ghat areas and south Konkan under the influence of weather systems over central India and developing systems over Bay of Bengal that are intensifying active monsoon conditions,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.



