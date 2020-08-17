Sections
Home / India News / Moderate risk of flash floods in next 24 hours over Central India, warns IMD

Moderate risk of flash floods in next 24 hours over Central India, warns IMD

The IMD has also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rainfall likely over east Rajasthan over the next two days on Tuesday and Wednesday and over Uttarakhand tomorrow. Widespread rainfall with very heavy rain is also likely over Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 15:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In Chhattisgarh, parts of Sukma district have been inundated and normal life has been disrupted after very heavy rainfall in the state. (Image used for representation). (PTI PHOTO.)

The Central Water Commission issued a flood forecast on Monday, for some areas of north Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh and a few adjoining areas of Rajasthan and south Gujarat sub-division for the next 24 hours. The Commission cited the India Meteorological Department’s flash flood guidance as the reason for the warning.

“There is moderate risk of flash floods for the next 24 hours over some areas of north Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas of Rajasthan and south Gujarat sub-division,” the Central Water Commission statement said in its official flood forecast.

The IMD has also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rainfall likely over east Rajasthan over the next two days on Tuesday and Wednesday and over Uttarakhand tomorrow. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is also likely over Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa, the IMD said.

In Chhattisgarh, parts of Sukma district have been inundated and normal life has been disrupted after very heavy rainfall in the state. The water level in rivers and drains has started rising in the region.



Earlier on Sunday, the IMD had predicted rainfall over most of Central India for the next five days. “Fairly widespread rain likely over south Rajasthan, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa; over Chhattisgarh and over Odisha and Telangana and over Saurashtra and Kutch on August 18 and 19,” the weather forecasting agency had said.

Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain are also likely over isolated areas in national capital Delhi, and adjoining areas of Sonipat, Panipat, Jind, Bhiwani, Hissar, Karnal, Rohtak, Baraut, Modinagar, Khatauli and Aurangabad over the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

