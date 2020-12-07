Sections
Moderate snowfall likely today in J&K, Himachal Pradesh

Widespread rain and snow is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh from December 7 to 9 and scattered rain over Uttarakhand from December 8 to 9

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 08:28 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Heavy rain and snow are also very likely over J&K, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad on December 8, said IMD. (File photo)

A fresh western disturbance is likely to bring widespread rain and snow over the western Himalayan region from today, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Under the influence of the western disturbance, widespread rain and snow is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh from December 7 to 9 and scattered rain over Uttarakhand from December 8 to 9.

Heavy rain and snow are also very likely over J&K, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad on December 8, said IMD in its Sunday bulletin. Dense fog is likely over some pockets of east Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, south Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today.

“We are expecting moderate snowfall in the higher reaches of western Himalayas but some parts may also record heavy snowfall starting Monday. But minimum temperature will not fall significantly immediately because another western disturbance is likely to impact the region around December 12 and 13. There is likely to be clouding associated with the western disturbances which inhibits radiation cooling,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre. The minimum temperature over Delhi on Sunday was 11.4 degree C, 2 degree C above normal.



Many cities and towns in northwest India recorded very poor and severe air quality on Sunday. Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Noida, Rohtak etc recorded severe air while Delhi recorded an air quality index of 389 in very poor category.

Air quality is likely to improve on Monday as north-westerly winds pick up. “Wind direction has changed to north-westerly and wind speed is likely to be around 12 kmph on Monday so we are expecting dispersal of pollutants,” Shrivastava added.

There is likely to be widespread rain and moderate thunderstorm activity over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala till Monday due a low-pressure area over Gulf of Mannar which is a remnant of cyclonic storm Burevi. “Rains are likely to continue in the region for 3 to 4 days. There is a chance that a feeble low pressure area forms over Arabian Sea in the next two days and then moves westwards. It may not have much impact on the Indian coast,” said Sunitha Devi, in charge of cyclones at IMD.

