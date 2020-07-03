Sections
Home / India News / ‘The enemy has seen your fire and fury as well’: PM Modi in address to soldiers in Ladakh

‘The enemy has seen your fire and fury as well’: PM Modi in address to soldiers in Ladakh

PM Modi said that the resolve for self-reliant India is strengthened because of the bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 14:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Modi addresses the soldiers of XIV Corps in Nimmoo, Ladakh. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday saluted the soldiers of Indian Army who are deployed in Ladakh and are protecting India’s border.

He also paid tribute to soldiers who were killed in the face-off with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley on June 15.

“The bravery that you and your compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India’s strength. Nation rests peacefully because of your bravery,” PM Modi said while addressing the soldiers.

He also said that the resolve for self-reliant India is strengthened because of the bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers.



PM Modi underscored that India had always pursued the path of peace in the world but at the same time, those who are weak can never initiate steps for peace. Bravery and courage is a prerequisite for peace.

He also said that the resolve for self-reliant India is strengthened because of the bravery and sacrifice of our soldiers. “The enemies of Mother India have seen your fire and fury,” said PM Modi.

Accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane, PM Modi reached Leh on Friday morning. He went straight to XIV Corps headquarters at Nimu outside Leh to understand the Chinese belligerence in Ladakh with Corps Commander Lt Gen Harinder Singh briefing Narendra Modi in presence of Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi.

Also Read: Japan opposes any ‘unilateral attempt to change status quo’ on LAC

The decision of PM Modi to go to Leh was kept under wraps till he landed at the airport with the entire coordination done by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Rawat and Naravane. Doval, who came out of self-imposed isolation after two weeks, chose to remain back in Delhi.

Union ministers have hailed PM Modi’s visit, saying it has boosted the morale of the army. Among those who posted about the prime minister’s visit were home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, and Union ministers Prakadh Jadavadekar and Smriti Irani.

BJP leaders said that the visit also sends out a clear message to China.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu slashes pay by 40 percent for Cobra
Jul 03, 2020 14:23 IST
Shekhar Kapur responds to Fair and Lovely rebranding
Jul 03, 2020 14:23 IST
CSBC Bihar Home Guard Constable Recruitment 2020: Apply now for 551 vacancies at csbc.bih.nic.in
Jul 03, 2020 14:24 IST
Up testing in NCR, bring positivity rate below 10%: Centre to Haryana
Jul 03, 2020 14:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.