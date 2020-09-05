Modi dispensation’s thinking - minimum govt, maximum privatisation: Rahul Gandhi

Sections
Sep 05, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the Centre over the issue of recruitment to government posts, alleging that the Modi dispensation’s thinking is “minimum government, maximum privatisation”.

With his tweet attacking the government, Gandhi tagged a media report which said there would be a freeze on creation of new posts except with the approval of the expenditure department.

“Modi government’s thinking -- ‘Minimum Govt Maximum Privatisation’,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Covid-19 pandemic is just an excuse and the intention is to make government offices “free” of permanent staff, he alleged.



“(Intention is to) Rob the future of the youth and promote (his) friends,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi targeting the prime minister, and urged people to speak up.

