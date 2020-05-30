Modi govt accelerated country’s development: Rajasthan BJP chief

Sections
The BJP’s Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia on Saturday said that Modi government accelerated development in the country after it came to power in 2014.

Updated: May 30, 2020 22:04 IST

By Press Trust of India, Jaipur

BJP’s Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia (File photo)

He said the Modi government did extraordinary work for people during its rule.

Poonia said the Modi government was given mandate by people and it worked to end 70 years of stigma in the country.

He said it abolished Article 370, amended the Citizenship Act and took several other decisions.



The state BJP president said india under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has effectively worked to control the spread of coronavirus. PTI SDA RAX RAX

