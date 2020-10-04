‘Modi govt bent on snatching land, bread from farmers’: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi speaks on stage during the Kisan Bachao rally at Badhni Kalan in Moga near Bathinda Punjab on Sunday, October 4. (Photo by Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended support to protesting farmers of the country on Sunday and said that he will fight for their rights even as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is bent on taking away bread and land from them.

“On the first day of #KhetiBachaoYatra, a new energy was realized by meeting farmers and sisters of the farmers of Punjab. Today, the Modi government is bent on snatching the bread from the mouth and feet of the Annadata of the country. But you are not alone. I promise to always support you in the fight for your rights,” Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

The Congress leader earlier today took out a tractor rally and addressed a public meeting in Punjab’s Moga district and heavily criticised the government-led policies and laws for the farmers.

Three farm bills passed by the government have triggered protests by farmers across the country. These include the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

Censuring the three recently passed farm legislations during his address, Gandhi said, “The prime minister says the laws are being framed for farmers. If the laws are being made for farmers, then why didn’t you debate in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha?”

He also disputed claims made by several leaders in the government, including the prime minister, who have held that the farmers are happy with these laws and welcome the move by ruling dispensation.

“And if farmers are happy with these laws, then why are they agitating across the country? Why is every farmer of Punjab agitating?” Gandhi asked.

Gandhi also told the farmers that these laws will be revoked if Congress is voted to power.