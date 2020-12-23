Modi govt committed to farmers’ welfare, hope protesting farmers soon withdraw stir: Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reiterated the government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare and hoped the farmers protesting against three farm laws enacted in September will soon withdraw their agitation. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not allow any harm to the farmers under any circumstances

In a series of tweets on the occasion of late former prime minister Charan Singh’s birth anniversary that is observed as Kisan Diwas (farmer’s day), Rajnath Singh cited measures Modi has taken in the farmers’ interest. He added Charan Singh, who was known to espouse the farmers’ causes, has inspired Modi to take these measures. Rajnath Singh noted key ministers have talked with protesting farmers to convince them to end the agitation against the farm laws.

“...The government has been talking to them [farmers] with the utmost sensitivity. I hope they will soon withdraw their agitation,” he said.

Rajnath Singh paid tributes to Charan Singh, saying the latter voiced concerns of farmers and worked for their welfare. “He [Charan Singh] always wanted that farmers should get a good price for their produce so that their income increases and that their honour always remained secure.” He lauded the farmers for providing the country food security.

(With PTI inputs)