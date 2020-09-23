‘Modi govt committed to farmers’ welfare’: Smriti Irani slams Opposition for protesting against farm bills

Sections
Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday defended the farm bills cleared by Parliament, saying the Modi government is committed to farmers’ well-being.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 19:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“It is clear that the Modi government is committed to farmers’ welfare. We have to understand that when the government says something in the Parliament, it is a sovereign promise to people of the nation,” Irani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Upper House of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) on Sunday cleared two key agriculture reform bills amid protests and uproar by Opposition parties. The Opposition, led by Congress, boycotted Parliament on Tuesday after Centre refused to accept its demand for withdrawal of the bills.

Recalling the Swaminathan Report, Irani took a dig at the Congress and applauded Modi government for implementing the recommendations made in the report and giving 1.5 timers higher minimum support price (MSP) to farmers.



“Congress in its 10 years in power didn’t implement the Swaminathan Report. Modi government implemented the report and gave 1.5 times higher MSP. Under Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, more than Rs 90,000 crore was transferred into the accounts of more than 10 crore farmers,” Irani said, as quoted by ANI.

Irani also slammed the Opposition for standing against the farm bills. “The bills allow the farmers to trade their produce freely, secures the farmers’ land and ensures that traders have to mandatorily pay farmers within maximum three days. Then why is the Opposition opposing these bills?” she added.

The Opposition has, meanwhile, decided to press for the withdrawal of the bills. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday, urging him to not sign the bills.

The Congress party has also decided to launch a nationwide protest from Thursday demanding that the bills should be taken back by the government.

