Modi govt doesn’t understand D of Democracy: Brinda Karat

Slamming the BJP government at the Centre for not listening to the voices of farmers, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Tuesday said that the Modi government doesn’t understand the D of Democracy.

Asserting that farmers of the country don’t want reforms, Karat asked “who is the Central government bringing the reforms for?”

“Democracy starts with the D and the Modi government does not even understand the D of democracy. This government does not understand the meaning of democracy. Whom are the reforms for when the farmers are saying they don’t want this?” Karat said.

Alleging that the Central government wants multinational companies to take over the entire farm trade, she said that the reforms have been brought for the welfare of big corporations.

“Modi government wants reform for big corporations. The government wants the reform for the big multinational companies to take over the entire trade. The government wants to push down the minimum support price that is a Kisan requires in any democratic country. These are not the reforms, this is destruction,” Karat said.

“The BJP has shown its true colours. The reality is that it is not just opposition parties, it is the people of India who is standing by the farmers. Unlike this government, the people of India understand what is the future of our country will be if farmers are oppressed this way,” she added.

This comes amid the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called today by the thousands of farmers who have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the farm laws, recently passed by the Central government.

Leaders of farmer groups have held several rounds of talks with the government but all of them remained inconclusive so far. After the fifth round of talks, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9.