Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Modi govt helped youth in northeast leave arms, participate in developing the region: Shah

Modi govt helped youth in northeast leave arms, participate in developing the region: Shah

Modi govt helped youth in northeast leave arms, participate in developing the region: Shah

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 15:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Home minister Amit Shah in Guwahati (BJP4India/Twitter)

Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress and opposition parties in Assam alleging that the earlier governments under Congress did not do anything to bring back the youth of northeast from the path of insurgency.

Shah said, “Assam saw several agitations over the past few decades. Lots of Assamese youth died during these agitations. It disturbed Assam’s peace and halted the region’s development.”

The union home minister pointed out that it was the Modi government that restored normalcy in the region and the government is determined that development in the region will pave the way for people to change their mindset and join the mainstream. Shah also lauded the chief minister Sarabananda Sonowal and health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their role in bringing separatist voices into the mainstream.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Prez Xi sending team to stop the Nepal party split. It’s a last-ditch effort
by Shishir Gupta
Centre not cooperating, indulging in propaganda for political gains: Mamata
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
Some people in Delhi trying to teach me democracy every day: Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

Haryana municipal elections tomorrow: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
Covid-19 severity is affected by antibodies targeting protein: Study
by Asian News International | Jahnavi Gupta
Modi govt helped youth in northeast leave arms, participate in developing the region: Shah
by hindustantimes.com
Central Vista revamp: MPs’ offices to come up in place of two buildings
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.