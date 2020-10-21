‘Modi govt synonymous with prosperity’: Amit Shah hails bonus announcement

Union home minister Amit Shah said the approval of bonus by the Cabinet will bring cheer in the lives of central government employees. (PTI Photo)

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the announcement of bonus for central government employees, saying it will bring joy in their lives ahead of the festive season.

“Modi government is synonymous with prosperity. I congratulate PM @narendramodi ji for bringing joy in the lives of about 30.67 lakh central government employees before this festive season by approving the immediate payment of bonus into their accounts in today’s cabinet meeting,” Shah said on Twitter.

He also highlighted the other decision taken by the Union Cabinet regarding the procurement of apples from Jammu and Kashmir.

“Furthering its commitment to help and empower the people of J&K, PM @narendramodi led union cabinet has approved the extension of Market Intervention Scheme for procurement of apples. This will enhance the income of apples growers by providing an effective marketing platform,” the home minister said in another tweet.

The cabinet on Wednesday approved productivity and non-productivity bonus for the central government employees. Briefing the mediapersons about the cabinet decisions, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that it will be given out immediately, in a single installment, before Vijaya Dashami.

Javadekar also said that the beneficiaries include 17 lakh non-gazetted employees from commercial establishments like railways, post office, EPFO, ESIC who will get their productivity-linked bonus and other 13 lakh government employees who will get their non-productivity-linked bonus.

Ths comes days after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Leave Treavel Concession (LTC) cash voucher scheme. The move was meant to boost consumer spending during the festival season.