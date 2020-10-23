Sections
Modi ji, don’t lie to Biharis, says Rahul Gandhi, blames PM Modi for migrant crisis

“The question is when Bihar’s jawans got martyred, what was the Prime Minister doing?” Rahul Gandhi said.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 14:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh,

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed an election rally on Friday in Nawada’s Hisua, Bihar. (Photo: ANI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday , raising India-China issue, migrant crisis in his first election address on Friday — in Hisua.

“The question is when Bihar’s jawans got martyred, what was the Prime Minister doing?” Rahul Gandhi said alluding to Prime Minister’s Sasaram speech where he invoked the pride of Bihar which sends its sons to the border.

“When China came inside our land, why the prime minister denied it? Today, he is saying he bows his head in front of the sacrifice of the jawans. Then why did you lie?” Rahul Gandhi said.

“Don’t lie to Biharis, Modi Ji. Did you give jobs to Biharis? Last elections, PM promised 2 crores jobs, no one got them. In public, he says I bow my head to Army, farmers, labourers & traders. But once he reaches home, he only works for Ambani and Adani,” the Congress leader said.

Talking about Covid-19 and the following migrant crisis, the Congress leader said, “All migrant workers were sent back to Bihar. What was PM Modi doing at that time when you were walking miles? Did he provide you with trains.”

Before Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, addressed the rally and promised 10 lakh government jobs to Bihar youths the day he becomes the chief minister.

